Duke’s Jalen Johnson hasn’t played in a month. His return is near.

Duke’s medical staff has cleared Jalen Johnson for a return to play and the standout freshman will be in uniform with the No. 19 Blue Devils play at No. 20 Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said Monday he isn’t sure if Johnson will play against the Hokies. But Johnson’s return to practice on Sunday marked a significant improvement for him.

“He had a full workout with a few of our guys who didn’t get as many minutes (Saturday against Wake Forest) and felt good this morning,” Krzyzewski said during a Zoom call with reporters on Monday.

The 6-foot-9 Johnson, a preseason All-ACC selection, averaged 11.5 and 8.3 rebounds per game over Duke’s first four games.

He has not played since Dec. 8, when he scored seven points in Duke’s 83-68 loss to Illinois. On Dec. 15, Duke announced Johnson, projected to be a top 10 pick if he enters this year’s NBA Draft, would be out indefinitely with an undisclosed foot injury.

He’s been wearing a protective boot on the foot since then while not practicing with the Blue Devils. Johnson had a follow-up exam on his foot last Thursday and was able to go through a workout on the floor with associate head coach Jon Scheyer last week.

“He’s doing well,” Krzyzewski said. “We’re pleased. He’s gotten the medical go ahead to go forward. But it’s a matter of conditioning and getting himself back on track.”

Johnson did not travel to Duke’s 75-65 win at Notre Dame on Dec. 16. He was on the bench, but in street clothes, as the Blue Devils (5-2, 3-0 ACC) posted home wins over Boston College and Wake Forest on Wednesday and Saturday.

After playing at Virginia Tech (9-2, 3-1 ACC) on Tuesday night, the Blue Devils have games at Pittsburgh on Jan. 19 and at Louisville on Jan. 23.

“I’m not sure we’ll play him yet,” Krzyzewski said. “We have a little bit of time after this game to get him back into condition.”

The Blue Devils are hampered with front court players as 6-9 graduate student Patrick Tapé is also sidelined. A Charlotte native, Tapé has a back injury that, while it doesn’t need surgery to repair, is keeping him off the court and out of practice.

“We don’t have any big guys,” Krzyzewski said. “You lose two guys like that and, even though our perimeter has done a great job, we need to get those guys back.”

Krzyzewski said Tapé is showing improvement, but his limited flexibility at this point is preventing his return.

“He’s not ready yet,” Krzyzewski said.