UNC adds productive SEC grad transfer to offense at position in need of experience

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) puts pressure on Tennessee Volunteers running back Ty Chandler (8) during the second quarter of the South Carolina Gamecocks at Tennessee Volunteers college football game in Knoxville, Tennessee October 26, 2019. Photo Harrison McClary/Sideline Carolina Harrison McClary/Sideline Carolina

North Carolina announced on Tuesday the addition of former Tennessee running back Ty Chandler as a graduate transfer to the football program. He will enroll this month and be able to participate in spring drills.

Chandler led the Volunteers in rushing in both his sophomore and junior seasons. Last season, he rushed for 456 yards and four touchdowns, second on the team, and caught 16 passes for 111 yards. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound native of Nashville ranks fifth in career all-purpose yards for the Volunteers, having totaled 3,291 yards. That number includes his work as a kickoff returner, although the Vols didn’t use him much there in 2020.

Chandler is using the NCAA’s eligibility waiver for all fall sports to extend his career another year. He played 46 games across four seasons for the Vols. Because of COVID-19, the NCAA did not count this past football season against anyone’s eligibility.

Chandler brings experience to a position that lost its biggest performers. The Tar Heels’ two 1,000-yard rushers both declared for the NFL Draft. The departures of Michael Carter (1,245 yards rushing) and Javonte Williams (1,140) left a huge void in the backfield.

None of Carolina’s returning backs have rushed for 100 yards in a game. The competition to earn a spot in the rotation should be among the biggest questions during spring practice.

Running backs British Brooks and Josh Henderson shared carries in the Heels’ 41-27 loss to Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl. But UNC doesn’t have an incumbent who is considered to be the favorite.