Colorado takes on St. Louis in division matchup

St. Louis Blues (1-0-0, Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis takes on Colorado in a matchup of West Division teams.

Colorado finished 42-20-8 overall and 10-8-2 in division games in the 2019-20 season. The Avalanche scored 236 total goals last season, 46 on power plays and eight shorthanded.

St. Louis finished 42-19-10 overall and 15-7-2 in division play a season ago. The Blues scored 223 total goals last season averaging 3.1 per game.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Blues: None listed.