N. Fla., Jacksonville meet in conference play

North Florida (3-9, 1-1) vs. Jacksonville (9-5, 3-1)

Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits Jacksonville in an Atlantic Sun matchup. North Florida won 70-68 at Jacksonville in its last outing. Jacksonville lost 70-68 loss at home to North Florida in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Jacksonville's Dontarius James has averaged 19.1 points and 4.7 rebounds while Kevion Nolan has put up 12.6 points. For the Ospreys, Jose Placer has averaged 13.7 points while Emmanuel Adedoyin has put up 9.8 points and 4.6 assists.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Nolan has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Jacksonville field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 35 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Florida is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 3-2 when scoring at least 67.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Ospreys have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Dolphins. Jacksonville has an assist on 44 of 79 field goals (55.7 percent) over its previous three games while North Florida has assists on 52 of 82 field goals (63.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida as a collective unit has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams. The Ospreys have averaged 12.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25