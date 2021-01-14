Live updates: Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings

The Carolina Hurricanes open the 2021 season at the Detroit Red Wings in an NHL game Thursday. Check back here for updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

‘It’s all or nothing’ for the Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes will take the first step Thursday toward their ultimate, and they believe, achievable goal: winning the 2021 Stanley Cup.

The Canes face the Detroit Red Wings in the 2020-21 season opener at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, their first game in the newly formed Central Division.

“Why are we doing this if not to win it?” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said on a Wednesday media call. “It’s all or nothing.”

Since the franchise relocated to North Carolina in 1997, the Canes have not reached the Stanley Cup playoffs three straight seasons. They won the Stanley Cup in 2006, but not made the playoffs but never had three playoff trips in a row.

“I’m excited,” Canes forward Jordan Martinook said on a media call after Thursday’s morning skate. “Whenever you get a chance to play in the NHL you’ve got to take it for everything it’s worth. Now that we’re back it makes you love this more than you thought you did.”

Nino Niederreiter on the top line

When winger Nino Niederreiter lined up with Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen on the first day of training camp, many believed it might be temporary.

At some point, the thinking was, Andrei Svechnikov would take Niederreiter’s spot on the top line and that would be that. The Canes would have one of the most dangerous, explosive lines in the NHL.

But Brind’Amour kept Niederreiter together with Aho and Teravainen throughout camp, and had that line together in the opener Thursday. Svechnikov was on Jordan Staal’s line at left wing opposite right wing Martin Necas.

The other line combinations are Vincent Trocheck at center with Warren Foegele and Jesper Fast, and Jordan Martinook centering Ryan Dzingel and Brock McGinn.

Familiar faces in net

The Canes won’t face the New York Islanders this season -- they’re in different divisions -- but Carolina couldn’t dodge a familiar face: goalie Thomas Greiss.

Greiss, who is starting the opener for the Wings, was considered something of a “Canes killer” with the Isles, going 7-4-4 and playing especially well at PNC Arena. The veteran signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings in October.

The flip side is that the Canes’ starting goalie, Petr Mrazek, played 166 games for Detroit from 2013-18 before the Wings gave up on him and traded him. The games in Detroit remain special to the Czech native.

Personnel moves

The Canes announced Thursday that Paul Schonfelder had been named the goaltending coach and Jason Muzzatti would be reassigned as goaltender development coach.

Schonfelder was the team’s minor league goaltending consultant the past two seasons. Muzzatti was the Canes’ goaltending coach in 2019-20.

In other personnel moves, Matthew Aiello was named assistant athletic trainer and Dave Paul an equipment manager. Aiello was the head trainer for the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL, and Paul had worked with the Canes as an assistant equipment manager for eight years.

Mike Brown has been named manager of communications with the departure of Pace Sagester.

Some Canes history

The Canes’ last regular-season game in 2019-20 was a 5-2 beating of the Red Wings in Detroit on March 10. The pandemic then put a stop to everything, a “pause” that lasted until August and the NHL’s postseason rounds. The Canes were 3-0 against the Wings last season ...

It’s the first time the Canes and Wings have opened a regular season against each other since Oct. 4, 2013, when Detroit won 3-2 in overtime at PNC Arena. Bill Peters was behind the bench -- the Wings bench, as an assistant coach.