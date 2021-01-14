Sports

NC State men’s basketball postpones another game due to COVID-19 issues within program

The day after N.C. State’s blowout loss at Florida State, the Wolfpack men’s basketball team is dealing with more coronavirus issues within its program.

The team’s home game against Georgia Tech scheduled for Saturday was postponed Thursday due to “a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing,” the ACC said in a press release.

N.C. State announced Wednesday that there was a coronavirus cluster within its athletics department.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Jessaca Giglio
Jessaca Giglio
Jessaca Giglio is the Sports Editor at The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. An award-winning journalist, she started at the N&O in 1994 and has been an Assistant Design Editor, Assistant Metro Editor, retail columnist and small-business editor. She is a graduate of Campbell University.
