Browns’ Myles Garrett says he’s due, wants to make impression on Patrick Mahomes

Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett acknowledged “I’m due” after going without a sack in consecutive weeks against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While he finished sixth in the league with 12 sacks in the regular season, Garrett has recorded 21/2 sacks in the six games he’s been back since a tough bout with COVID-19.

'You just have to know that your time will come," Garrett said Friday in reference to going without a sack in last weekend's 48-37 wild-card victory at Pittsburgh. "I got close a couple times, but like I said before, I'm due.”

As the Browns (12-5) visit the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) for an AFC divisional game Sunday, Garrett hopes to return to his game-changing ways and relishes the chance to face quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“He’s kind of regarded as the face of the league right now. He goes right up there with [Rams defensive tackle] Aaron Donald as the two faces that people see as the best on offense and defense,” Garrett said of Mahomes on Zoom.

“I want him to be able to go home when he has his kid or kids and tell them he went against Myles Garrett. It’s not just me versus him, it’s the Browns versus the Chiefs. But individually I like to leave an impression on everybody I go against.”

In 2020, Garrett recorded four strip-sacks, all coming in Browns' victories, and tied for third in the league in that category. He wants to make that kind of impact in Arrowhead Stadium.

“This would be the game to do it, going against one of the best teams in the league if not the best team in the league,” he said. “They’ve got to go in there and they’ve got to prove it and we’ve got to prove we can battle with anybody.”

The Browns continue to be disrespected. Last week Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said, “the Browns is the Browns,” now plastered on a billboard on Interstate 271. Steelers receiver Chase Claypool went on TikTok live Monday and said, “Bad loss, but the Browns are going to get clapped next week, so it’s all good.” Claypool also told DAZN Canada, “If the Browns had won with more class, then I wouldn’t have been so salty about it, but them mocking JuJu during the game and after the game just didn’t sit right with me.”

On Sunday night, Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins rebuffed the Twitter suggestion by a Kansas City fan that the Browns could provide tough competition with, "I wouldn’t go that far lol..!"

Claypool’s remarks were noticed by Garrett, who interjected, “Chase Claypool said what he said,” into a question about Watkins’ tweet. But Garrett understands why those on the outside still doubt the Browns.

“You have to prove what you're worth day in and day out,” Garrett said. “No team and no person individually was treated or held in high regard until they proved that every time they showed up. Every time those lights are on and we are on the field, we have to show that we are a great team.”

As for why beating the Steelers in Pittsburgh didn’t move that needle, Garrett said, “It takes more than one outing. We have to keep proving it, not only to them but to ourselves. We have to make it routine, like the Patriots dynasty. Guys just assumed they were winning every time they looked at the schedule. We have to get that same kind of mentality here.”

———

Browns right tackle Jack Conklin (hamstring/knee), linebacker B.J. Goodson (shoulder) and tight ends David Njoku (hamstring) and Stephen Carlson (groin) were listed as questionable for Sunday.

The only one who didn't practice was Carlson, the other three were limited.

———

For the Chiefs, Watkins (calf) and linebacker Willie Gay (ankle) are out, while starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip), starting cornerback Rashad Fenton (foot/ankle) and tight end Deon Yelder (groin) are questionable. Edwards-Helaire and Yelder have missed practice the past two days.

In five playoff games for the Chiefs over the previous two seasons, Watkins caught 24 passes for 464 yards (19.3 average) and one touchdown.

———

On Thursday, injured Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted, “Don’t be surprised this weekend when they win….just throwin it out there now.”

Perhaps seeking motivation for himself or his own team since eight of the Chiefs’ 14 victories have come by six points or less, Mahomes reportedly liked the tweet on Friday before unliking it.

———

The Browns will likely pick up Baker Mayfield’s fifth-year option and the quarterback could be in line for a contract extension this offseason. Another who fits the latter scenario is running back Nick Chubb, who has one year remaining on a four-year deal that will pay him $2.3 million in salary and bonuses in 2021.

Despite missing four games with a knee injury, Chubb finished seventh in the league in rushing with 1,067 yards, his 5.6 yards-per-carry average stood fourth and he ran for 12 touchdowns.

“Nick is the same guy every day. He obviously had an excellent season, he’s a fantastic teammate, workmanlike attitude,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said during a Zoom call with beat writers. “But it’s not like this year is an anomaly, he’s done this every year he’s been in the league. He’s a big part of our success this year.”

———

With the Browns racked by COVID-19 and injuries, a number of players have come through. But when asked who stood out, Berry picked Wyatt Teller, who settled the uncertain right guard spot and started 11 regular-season games, missing five with calf and ankle injuries.

“For a guy people probably didn’t know coming into the year, [he] put together a really strong season,” Berry said. “He put on the most lean mass [16 pounds] of anyone on the team. He worked tirelessly, not only in the offseason, but with Scott Peters and Bill [Callahan] before every practice throughout August and continued that through the season.

“When you see players take the approach we preach in the organization and then make significant strides on the field, it always ends up being a really good example for other players.”

———

Berry said since he first heard the words “global pandemic” in March, he’s become numb to any type of adversity. But he said preparing to face the Steelers in an AFC wild-card game at Heinz Field without coach Kevin Stefanski, four assistants, Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio, cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson and receiver KhaDarel Hodge made for a “long week.”

“We were fortunate in a sense that we had dealt with a number of these issues throughout the previous weeks, so we kind of knew how to pivot and adjust,” Berry said. “But it was a week of very little sleep just from all that we had to do to make sure everybody was as safe as possible and ultimately prepared for the game. Ultimately it was very rewarding.”

Berry didn’t believe it was unfair that they were forced to play without so many coaches.

“We were OK with how they handled the situation,” he said of the NFL. “I wouldn’t classify it as unfair. What we pushed the league was making sure everything was safe from a medical standpoint, not just players and coaches, but the whole staff and their families.

“We all knew the rules coming into the season, they told us for roster-related reasons, no games are going to be moved. That’s why we have bigger practice squads and why we have to be prepared for contingencies at a moment’s notice. Medical reasons, that’s obviously a different circumstance. When we were at the point that we felt good that we weren’t putting people in harm’s way, we were ready to go.”

———

Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson proved invaluable this season, not only to Stefanski. She filled in Nov. 29 at Jacksonville when tight ends coach Drew Petzing’s wife had a baby, took the place of pass game coordinator/receivers coach Chad O’Shea when he was sidelined by COVID-19 in the regular-season finale, then handled Petzing’s duties Sunday when he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Against the Jaguars, Brownson became the first interim female position coach in a regular-season NFL game.

“Callie is fantastic,” Berry said. “She’s incredibly smart, highly organized, proactive, knows ball and has worn maybe a thousand different hats over the course of a year. I think Kevin mentioned when we hired her that he sees her as a future head coach and I would echo those sentiments. She’s got just a really, really high ceiling in this profession, great people skills, and we are fortunate to have her.”