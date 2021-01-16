Sports
Washington heads to Pittsburgh for division battle
Washington Capitals (2-0-0, second in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (0-2-0, eighth in the East Division)
Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: East Division foes Pittsburgh and Washington square off.
Pittsburgh finished 40-23-6 overall and 8-6-3 in division action during the 2019-20 season. The Penguins averaged 3.2 goals and 5.4 assists per game last season.
Washington went 11-12-2 in division play and 23-10-3 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Capitals scored 236 total goals last season averaging 3.4 per game.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Penguins: Kasperi Kapanen: out (health protocols).
Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).
