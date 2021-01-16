New Orleans faces Sacramento, looks to halt 5-game slide

New Orleans Pelicans (4-7, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-8, 14th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads into the matchup against Sacramento after losing five games in a row.

Sacramento finished 31-41 overall and 16-19 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Kings gave up 112.1 points per game while committing 22.2 fouls last season.

New Orleans went 30-42 overall and 18-30 in Western Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The Pelicans averaged 115.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 117.1 last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Kings: Jahmi'us Ramsey: out (groin), Hassan Whiteside: out (hip), DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle).

Pelicans: Lonzo Ball: out (knee).