UTSA seeks revenge on La. Tech

UTSA (5-7, 1-4) vs. Louisiana Tech (10-4, 3-2)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech goes for the season sweep over UTSA after winning the previous matchup in Ruston. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 15, when the Bulldogs outshot UTSA 42.9 percent to 38.2 percent and made 15 more free throws on the way to a 77-66 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Jhivvan Jackson is averaging 17.7 points to lead the charge for the Roadrunners. Keaton Wallace is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 13.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have been led by JaColby Pemberton, who is averaging 9.9 points and 6.5 rebounds.

CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Roadrunners have scored 73.6 points per game across five conference games. That's an improvement from the 69.8 per game they recorded in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JHIVVAN: Jackson has connected on 30.7 percent of the 75 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 22 over his last three games. He's also converted 73.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: UTSA is 0-7 when it allows at least 73 points and 5-0 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

COLD SPELL: UTSA has lost its last six road games, scoring 68.7 points, while allowing 85.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech gets to the line more often than any other CUSA team. The Bulldogs have averaged 21.4 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25