Live updates: Carolina Hurricanes at the Detroit Red Wings

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) defends Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) in front of goaltender Petr Mrazek (34)in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov has a goal and assist in the third period as the Canes and Wings are tied 2-2 halfway through the period.

Svechnikov first unloaded a shot on the power play in the first minute of the period, the puck hitting off Vincent Trocheck’s leg and past goalie Jonathan Bernier for a 1-1 tie -- Svechnikov’s 100th career NHL point.

Dylan Larkin gave the Wings a 2-1 lead just 18 seconds later when his centering pass from behind the Canes net glanced off Trocheck’s skate and past goalie Petr Mrazek.

But Svechnikov, who had an empty net goal in the season opener, beat Bernier with a rising shot for a 2-2 tie at 8:56 of the third off a Jordan Martinook pass.

Ryan gives Wings 1-0 lead in second





Bobby Ryan, playing his first game with the Red Wings, has given Detroit a 1-0 lead at 2:44 of the second period.

On a rush into the Canes zone, Detroit’s Filip Zadina chased down the puck below the goal line and then found Ryan open in the left circle for the one-timer. It was the 255th career goal for Ryan, who signed a one-year contract in October with the Red Wings as a free agent after seven seasons with the Ottawa Senators.

The Canes were beaten down the ice often in the second as the Wings used their speed to get the puck deep. The Canes had nine shots but few good scoring chances in the period against Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier.

Canes defenseman Brett Pesce drew a cross-checking penalty against Danny DeKeyser in final minute of the period and the Canes went into the third with 1:29 of power-play time remaining.

First period ends scoreless

The first period at Little Caesars Arena would have created little fan buzz, if there were fans in the building. It ended scoreless as neither team established anything close to their game and spent most of the period chasing the puck.

The Wings had the best scoring chance of the opening period -- on a Canes power play. Vladislav Namestnikov had a breakaway after a Sebastian Aho turnover but Mrazek made a patient glove save.

The Canes had back-to-back power plays but the puck movement was too slow and predictable for some aggressive penalty killers of the Wings, who held Carolina to one powere-play shot. Detroit also had a power play in the period as Nino Niederreiter went to the penalty box but the Canes killed if off.

Trocheck’s line was the busiest and best for the Canes in the period. Martin Necas had some good looks and would have scored on a wraparound against goalie Jonathan Bernier had he not had the puck slide off his stick.

Staal remains on NHL COVID list

Hurricanes realized a regular season played during the pandemic would have unavoidable COVID-19 disruptions.

For the Canes, the first came after the first game.

The Hurricanes opened the 2020-21 season Thursday, shutting out the Red Wings 3-0, then lost captain Jordan Staal to the NHL COVID-19 protocol on Friday. The Canes went into Saturday’s second game with the Red Wings missing their best defensive center and faceoff man as well as a team leader.

“He’s a big part of our team and it’s always tough if we miss him,” forward Teuvo Teravainen said on a Saturday media call. “He’s a big guy on the ice, all over the place, PK, winning faceoffs. Someone else has to step up pretty big.”

The Canes called up center Morgan Geekie from the taxi squad as a replacement. Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour had center Vincent Trocheck with wingers Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas at the morning skate, and Jordan Martinook centered Warren Foegele and Jesper Fast. Geekie centered Brock McGinn and Ryan Dzingel.

Brind’Amour said Saturday he did not know how long Staal would be out.

Milestone for Teravainen

Teuvo Teravainen earned his 200th career assist in the opener after a late scoring change made after the game, but the Finnish forward took the personal milestone in stride.

“It’s pretty cool, of course,” he said Saturday. “I got a lot of help from linemates and teammates to put those goals in, so it’s good.” ...

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton is one point shy of his 300th career point and Andrei Svechnikov will pick up his 100th career NHL point with his next goal or assist.

Mrazek starts second game

After picking up his 22nd career shutout and his eighth with the Canes, goalie Petr Mrazek was the starter again Saturday.

Mrazek’s 14-save shutout Thursday was just the third in franchise history in a season opener and the first since the 1996-97 season. Sean Burke had the other two shutouts -- in October 1995 and then October 1996.

Geekie has a new number

You might have to double-check the roster when No. 67 takes the ice Saturday. That’s Geekie. He has a new number this season.

Asked Saturday about the change, Geekie said it’s a “boring story” but said, “I honestly thought it looked cooler.”

Geekie was the 67th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft when he was taken by the Hurricanes.