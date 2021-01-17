Sports
Vegas hosts Arizona following overtime win
Arizona Coyotes (1-0-1, third in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (2-0-0, first in the West Division)
Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit Vegas after the Golden Knights defeated Anaheim 2-1 in overtime.
Vegas finished 39-24-8 overall and 15-6-2 in division games in the 2019-20 season. The Golden Knights averaged 3.2 goals and 5.0 assists per game last season.
Arizona finished 33-29-8 overall and 11-8-4 in division play in the 2019-20 season. The Coyotes scored 190 total goals last season averaging 2.7 per game.
The teams face off Monday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.
Coyotes: None listed.
Comments