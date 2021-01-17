Memphis takes on Phoenix, looks for 5th straight victory

Phoenix Suns (7-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (6-6, 10th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis is looking to keep its four-game win streak going when the Grizzlies take on Phoenix.

Memphis finished 34-39 overall and went 20-17 at home a season ago. The Grizzlies averaged 26.9 assists per game on 42.6 made field goals last season.

Phoenix went 34-39 overall and 19-27 in Western Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Suns allowed opponents to score 113.4 points per game and shoot 47.2% from the field last season.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: day to day (hip), Jontay Porter: out (knee), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Ja Morant: day to day (ankle), Justise Winslow: out (hip).

Suns: Cameron Payne: day to day (ankle), Jalen Smith: out (health and safety protocols).