CSUN looks to extend streak vs CS Fullerton

Cal State Northridge (5-3, 1-0) vs. Cal State Fullerton (2-4, 1-4)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge looks for its sixth straight conference win against Cal State Fullerton. Cal State Northridge's last Big West loss came against the UC Irvine Anteaters 87-64 on Feb. 22, 2020. Cal State Fullerton lost 86-85 loss at home to Cal State Northridge in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Cal State Northridge's Darius Brown II, Alex Merkviladze and Festus Ndumanya have collectively accounted for 35 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 43 percent of all Matadors points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Brown has directly created 44 percent of all Cal State Northridge field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 11 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Matadors have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Titans. Cal State Fullerton has 46 assists on 86 field goals (53.5 percent) across its past three matchups while Cal State Northridge has assists on 44 of 66 field goals (66.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Fullerton is ranked second in the Big West with an average of 76.2 possessions per game. The uptempo Titans have raised that total to 79.5 possessions per game over their last three games.

