Norfolk State looks to extend streak vs Coppin State

Norfolk State (8-4, 3-1) vs. Coppin State (4-9, 3-1)

Physical Education Complex, Baltimore; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State looks for its 15th straight win in the head-to-head series over Coppin State. Norfolk State has won by an average of 16 points in its last 14 wins over the Eagles. Coppin State's last win in the series came on Feb. 28, 2011, a 76-69 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Coppin State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Anthony Tarke, Koby Thomas, DeJuan Clayton and Kyle Cardaci have collectively accounted for 69 percent of all Eagles scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 56 percent over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Eagles have scored 82 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 63.6 per game they put up against non-conference competition.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: A. Tarke has had his hand in 46 percent of all Coppin State field goals over the last three games. A. Tarke has 17 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Coppin State is 0-9 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 4-0 when it scores at least 74.

STREAK SCORING: Norfolk State has won its last three road games, scoring 79.3 points, while allowing 73.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Coppin State is ranked fourth in all of Division I with an average of 78 possessions per game. The uptempo Eagles have raised that total to 80.7 possessions per game over their last five games.

