Live updates: Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators

Andrei Svechnikov has a power-play goal for the Canes and Filip Forsberg scored an even-strength goal for the Predators in the second periods as it was 1-1 after 40 minutes.

Svechnikov took a pass from Dougie Hamilton and blistered a shot from the top of the left circle that beat goalie Pekka Rine to the blocker side at 16:05 of the second. Svechnikov has scored in all three Canes games, getting an empty-netter in the opener.

The Preds needed 46 seconds to tie it. With the Canes losing focus after scoring, Forsberg was able to take a stretch pass from Viktor Arvidsson and go in alone to beat Canes goalie James Reimer.

Defenseman Brett Pesce was slashed by former Canes forward Erik Haula of the Preds with 36 seconds left in the period, and the Canes went into the third on the power play.

Canes, Preds scoreless in first

The Canes and Predators traded off penalties, and good, clean shots were hard to find in a scoreless first period,

The Canes twice took penalties to put the Preds on the power play, only to have the Preds quickly commit a penalty and make it 4-on-4 play. Late in the first, Andrei Svechnikov’s tripping penalty again gave the Preds the man advantage, which Nashville will take into the second period.

The Canes had an early scoring chance on an early 2-on-1 that had Svechnikov set up Sebastian Aho for a shot, but goalie Pekka Rinne easily made the stop. Later in the period, Warren Foegele took the puck strong to the net but was stymied by Rinne. The Preds’ Filip Forsberg had a shot deflected and the puck hit the crossbar late in the period.

Canes goalie James Reimer in his first start of the season, faced 12 shots in the first. The Canes had seven shots

Canes plan: keep it simple

The Carolina Hurricanes were fighting some rust in the season opener but beat the Detroit Red Wings.

Two nights later, the Canes were “too cute” in the words of coach Rod Brind’Amour and lost to the Wings.

And the approach Monday, against the Nashville Predators?

“We have to get to our game and keep it a little more simple,” forward Ryan Dzingel said on the media call after Monday’s morning skate in Nashville. “Just play our game and simple, simple, simple.”

Seems simple enough but Brind’Amour put it another way.

“We’ve got to stick to what we do best and that gives us the best chance to win,” he said on the media call. “We’ve got come creative players and sometimes instead of getting into the game first and then be creative, they’re trying to be creative and think that it’s going to get us to our game. And it doesn’t work that way.

“It happens. To be successful, and people say it’s simple, but it’s really to play our game and then let the plays happen from there.”

Staal stays on COVID list

With captain Jordan Staal remaining on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list, the Canes again had center Morgan Geekie in the lineup. Geekie was to center Dzingel and Brock McGinn. ...

Vincent Trocheck led the Canes with 10 shots in the first two games, two more than Teuvo Teravainen. Martin Necas had six shots and has been an offensive threat, buzzing around the net. Put him in the “soon-to-score” category. ...

The Predators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets in their first two games, winning 3-1 and 5-2. Seven of the Preds’ goals were at even strength as they went 0-6 on the power play.

While the Canes will play their first four games on the road, the Preds are home for the first four.