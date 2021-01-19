Philadelphia takes on Boston in conference showdown

Boston Celtics (8-4, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (9-5, third in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics square off in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

The 76ers are 2-1 against Atlantic Division teams. Philadelphia is the leader in the Eastern Conference with 16.3 fast break points led by Tobias Harris averaging 4.6.

The Celtics have gone 7-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston has a 4-2 record against opponents below .500.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danny Green is second on the 76ers averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 9.6 points per game while shooting 37% from beyond the arc. Ben Simmons is averaging nine points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jaylen Brown is second on the Celtics averaging 25.8 points and is adding 5.8 rebounds. Marcus Smart is averaging 4.9 assists and 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 117.4 points, 47.4 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.9 steals and seven blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points on 44.0% shooting.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 111.2 points, 45.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107 points on 45.2% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Vincent Poirier: out (health and safety protocols), Seth Curry: out (covid), Joel Embiid: out (knee), Mike Scott: out (knee).

Celtics: Tacko Fall: day to day (ankle), Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Robert Williams III: out (health and safety protocols), Carsen Edwards: day to day (health and safety protocols), Jayson Tatum: day to day (health and safety protocols).