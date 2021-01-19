Hurricanes’ game Tuesday against Predators postponed

The Carolina Hurricanes have become the next NHL team to have a regular-season game postponed during the pandemic.

The Canes were scheduled to face the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night to complete a back-to-back set at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The NHL announced a postponement of the game citing “an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of the players, coaches, game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”

Canes captain Jordan Staal has missed the past two games after being placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list and has been the only Hurricanes player named by the league. The NHL releases its most recent protocol list each day after 5 p.m.

During preseason training camp this month, the Dallas Stars shut down their training facility after 17 members of the team tested positive for coronavirus. The team’s regular-season schedule had to be reshuffled.

The NHL in the 2020-21 season will share the names of players who are “unavailable” to the team to practice, travel or play in games because of coronavirus protocols. “COVID protocol related absences” can result from various factors, including: an initial positive test that remains unconfirmed; mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals; required quarantine as a high-risk close contact; and isolation based on a confirmed positive test.

Neither the NHL nor the team provides information on the reason a player is unavailable or how much time he may miss.

The Red Wings had two played listed Monday on the COVID-19 protocol list: Robby Fabbri and Adam Erne. There were 15 NHL players on the list Monday including former Canes goalies Curtis McElhinney (Tampa Bay) and Anton Forsberg (Winnipeg).

The Hurricanes, who topped the Predators 4-2 on Monday, were scheduled to begin the 2020-21 season with four road games, in Detroit and then Nashville, meaning travel to the two cities and the challenges that presents during the pandemic. Their home opener against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Thursday, which is slated to be the start of a six-game homestand.

The NHL said the date of a rescheduled Canes-Preds game would be announced “when available.” The Canes are scheduled to end the 56-game regular season with two games at Nashville.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour was one who feared the virus striking a team. The league did not have any COVID-19 problems when 24 teams gathered at two bubble sites for the 2020 Return to Play postseason. But the fear was with the virus spiking in many parts of the U.S and Canada after the holidays, there could be some outbreaks.

“It’s bound to happen,” Brind’Amour said recently. “’You hope you don’t. But it’s certainly not unexpected.”