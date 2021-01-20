Paul Sullivan: Bears Chairman George McCaskey deserves credit for answering his hate mail — even if he isn’t really listening to fans’ advice

CHICAGO — When Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey and President Ted Phillips held a teleconference with the media last week, most of the questions focused on their decision to bring back general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy.

That made sense, as it was the reason McCaskey and Phillips made a rare Zoom appearance in the first place.

But my mind got sidetracked while listening to McCaskey’s rationale, which he prefaced with a story about missing his conversations with Bears fans tailgating before games in the Soldier Field parking lot.

“But I try to keep in touch as best I can in the midst of a pandemic,” McCaskey said. “And for the last several weeks, I’ve been faithfully responding to my hate mail. After one particularly dispiriting loss this season, a season ticket holder sent me an email that read: ‘Fire somebody. We deserve better.’

“I get it. You deserve your Bears being winners. The decisions we’re announcing today might not be the easiest or most popular, but we believe they’re the best decisions for the Bears.”

Coincidentally, I’ve also been faithfully responding to my hate mail, which spiked recently after writing about a certain politician and his relationship to the owners of a local baseball team.

But I’m not sure whether “Fire somebody. We deserve better” qualifies as hate mail or constructive criticism. Maybe McCaskey didn’t mention the nastier stuff he gets or was paraphrasing and leaving out the expletives.

I tried to email him Monday to get some clarification, but my email was returned with the message that he wasn’t found at the company address listed under his name or his mailbox is unavailable. How Bears fans were able to contact him is anyone’s guess, but when he does his next interview with a media outlet other than The Score or ESPN 1000, I’ll be sure to ask.

Either way, I applaud McCaskey for faithfully answering his hate mail, assuming he really does. It makes sense to let your fans feel like you’re listening to them, even if you’re not.

Getting hate mail is an occupational hazard for reporters as well, so I can empathize with McCaskey.

When I worked for Chicago Tribune columnist Mike Royko in the early 1980s before the invention of the internet, readers had to spew their hate on paper, then buy an envelope and a stamp and find a mailbox to drop it in, making it a much more time-consuming task than typing some words on a computer without correcting the spelling and hitting send.

Royko actually relished getting hate mail, as evidenced by his frequent letters columns, in which he printed some of the missives calling him names and telling him how wrong he was. It gave him the opportunity to call out his critics in public, something no one expects when writing an ignorant letter. Sometimes they would leave a phone number on the letter, and Royko would call them early in the morning, waking them up and letting them know he got their letter.

“Oh, did I disturb you?” he would say.

He always loved imagining the guy hanging up the phone and telling his wife in bed: “That was Royko.”

I would recommend that strategy to McCaskey, but most hate emailers don’t leave their phone numbers and often don’t even leave their names. It’s much easier to be a hater in anonymity, as Twitter proves daily. Fortunately there are block and mute buttons for trolls.

I’ve also read some of the darker hate mail to athletes that doesn’t deserve a response, except perhaps to pass it along to the FBI. Back in 2003, former Cubs outfielder Kenny Lofton showed the beat writers some of the racist hate mail he received, as did manager Dusty Baker when he was in Chicago. It was vile and scary stuff but unfortunately not uncommon for Black people in the sports world.

Many of my female colleagues get the same kind of hate mail (or replies to tweets) for having the audacity to have an opinion on sports. The nerve of them, thinking they have that right just because they cover sports for a living. Royko aside, getting hate mail is never fun, but most of them are desensitized to being called (bleeps) in the age of Twitter.

Honestly, McCaskey doesn’t deserve hate mail just because the Bears flamed out again and he’s giving Pace and Nagy another chance. Remember, he wasn’t always a super rich NFL executive living off his grandfather’s legacy. McCaskey once was a sports reporter for his student paper at Arizona State and became a TV reporter in Peoria after graduation. He eventually wised up and escaped journalism to join the family business, so obviously he’s a smart guy.

Without having seen any of McCaskey’s hate mail, I can’t say whether his decision to stick with Pace and Nagy has led to the same level of venom reporters get for the things we write. Hopefully having Bears fans tell him to fire the GM and coach and hire people better equipped to beat the Green Bay Packers once in a while is as bad as it gets.

The easiest way to stop getting hate mail is to have a better team.

Or else just make your mailbox unavailable.