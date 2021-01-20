More Carolina Hurricanes’ games postponed due to coronavirus

The Carolina Hurricanes, with five players on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list, have had their next two games against the Florida Panthers postponed by the league.

As the Canes continue to navigate their way through various COVID-related issues, including quarantine, the decision was made by the league Wednesday to postpone Carolina’s scheduled home opener Thursday and Saturday’s game with the Panthers at PNC Arena. The postponements were announced a day after the league postponed the Hurricanes’ game in Nashville against the Predators.

The NHL on Tuesday reported that the Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal had been joined on the COVID protocol list by defenseman Jaccob Slavin and forwards Teuvo Teravainen, Warren Foegele and Jordan Martinook. Staal, the Canes captain, was placed on the list Friday, missing games against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday and then the first game Monday against the Predators.

The league said the Canes’ training facility has been closed, effective immediately, and that the NHL is reviewing and revising the Hurricanes’ schedule.

The Hurricanes became the first NHL team to have games postponed for COVID reasons since the regular season began last week. The Dallas Stars had their regular-season schedule reworked after a cluster of COVID cases during training camp.

No NHL team other than the Hurricanes had more than two players on the COVID list on Tuesday. The NHL report is released each day after 5 p.m.

The Canes were to begin a six-game homestand on Thursday. Their next scheduled games are against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 26 and Jan. 28 at PNC Arena.

NHL’s COVID protocol

The NHL is listing players this season that are not available and termed “COVID protocol related absences.” Being placed on the list does not indicate that a positive test for coronavirus has been confirmed, although that can be one reason for the reported absence.

An initial positive test might remain unconfirmed. Those with COVID symptoms could be in isolation. A player could be in quarantine and considered a high-risk close contact. There could be a quarantine for travel.

When a player tests positive, they must self-isolate and the team is instructed to conduct contact tracing. If the player’s second test is negative he is required to test negative again for two consecutive days before being removed from the league’s protocol.

The NHL also has said: “No additional detail will be provided either by the League or the Club, including the precise reason the Player is unavailable or how long he might be out.”

The COVID-19 protocol list does not cover team coaches or support staff members; only players.