Ayton and the Suns host conference foe Denver

Denver Nuggets (7-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (8-5, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Phoenix in Western Conference action Friday.

The Suns are 6-3 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is seventh in the Western Conference shooting 36.1% from deep, led by Langston Galloway shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Nuggets are 5-6 against Western Conference opponents. Denver averages 44.2 rebounds per game and is 1-3 when opponents grab more rebounds.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 106-103 in the last matchup on Jan. 1. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 22 points, and Jamal Murray led Denver with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton leads the Suns with 12.1 rebounds and averages 13.9 points. Cameron Johnson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and 11 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 25.1 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 19.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 110.3 points, 42.3 rebounds, 26 assists, 5.4 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 46.5% shooting.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 115 points, 45 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 48.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Jalen Smith: out (health and safety protocols), Dario Saric: out (health and safety protocols), Damian Jones: out (undisclosed).

Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (knee), Michael Porter Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).