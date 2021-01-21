Los Angeles puts home win streak on the line against Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (11-4, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Clippers take on Oklahoma City.

The Clippers are 9-4 in conference games. Los Angeles is eighth in the league averaging 114.9 points and is shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Thunder are 1-5 in conference matchups. Oklahoma City ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 44.7 rebounds per game led by Darius Bazley averaging 7.2.

The teams face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George leads the Clippers with 3.9 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 24.4 points while shooting 50.5% from beyond the arc. Luke Kennard is shooting 61.0% and averaging 10 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder scoring 21 assists and collecting 5.3 rebounds. Luguentz Dort is averaging 11.8 points and four rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 116.1 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107 points on 47.8% shooting.

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 104.8 points, 44.3 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 46.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: None listed.

Thunder: Al Horford: out (personal), Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).