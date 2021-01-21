Dan Wiederer: A week after Bears’ astonishing state-of-the-franchise address, the city’s ire has amplified. Do George McCaskey and Ted Phillips see something everyone else doesn’t?

CHICAGO — If we’ve learned anything over the past year, it’s that reality can be easily distorted. Don’t like what you see? Try a different filter. Believe something with enough desire and conviction and you can convince others it’s true.

Perhaps that’s what the leaders of the Chicago Bears had in mind when they held last week’s “collaboration means more than results” sermon over Zoom.

That “No Outlet” sign everyone else seemed to notice on the road the Bears veered down last season? Pay it no mind.

That’s what Bears Chairman George McCaskey emphasized in professing his unwavering faith in team President and CEO Ted Phillips. It’s what Phillips reiterated in declaring that the Bears have little to worry about with general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy running their show.

After a frustrating 8-8 season, after a lopsided playoff loss, after two days of high-level meetings last week at Halas Hall, the Bears concluded that no changes were necessary at the top.

“The path to winning is rarely linear,” Phillips said. “And we feel the strong ability of Ryan and Matt to work together to build a shared vision of success is the fastest way toward building a consistently winning organization.”

Close your eyes. Cross your fingers. Repeat it until it’s true.

Phillips has been with the Bears since 1983 and in his current role for the last 22 seasons. During his time as president and CEO, the Bears have had four general managers, five coaches, 24 starting quarterbacks, 11 losing seasons, eight last-place finishes and only three playoff wins. During that time, playoffs included, the Bears are 10 games below .500.

Still, McCaskey lauded Phillips last week as “an extraordinary leader” with “a steady hand.” He backed that testimonial not with evidence of how Phillips has propelled the Bears closer to winning another Super Bowl but with praise for his communication skills; with thanks for his guidance through the COVID-19 pandemic; with commendation for his ability to reassure team employees during these uncertain times.

“(He) made sure they know that their health and safety is our top priority,” McCaskey said. “He streamlined work-at-home requirements and allayed the fears of staff that there would be layoffs or furloughs.”

Not long after, Phillips paid the admiration forward to Pace and Nagy, looking past the Bears’ last two seasons of disappointment, discarding the team’s regression in so many key areas and somehow pointing to the franchise’s lengthiest losing streak in 18 years as a point of pride. After all, despite going 56 days between victories — from late October to early December — and ultimately losing eight of their final 11 games, the Bears experienced little dysfunction.

“Many teams, when you lose six games in a row, will fall and they will finger-point … and they won’t recover from that,” Phillips said. “We did (recover). We did.”

Cupcakes in the break room for everybody!

“Did we do well in the playoffs? No,” Phillips continued. “We haven’t won any playoff games in Ryan and Matt’s tenure. That’s not good enough. But we do think the foundation is in place. And they are both solution-oriented. We’re expecting improvement this year.”

So off the Bears go into 2021, confident internally that they have this all under control and unruffled by the avalanche of outside disagreement from fans, media and proud former players.

“Frankly,” McCaskey said, “I don’t know that a lot of people have confidence in this course of action. But sometimes you have to take the route that you think is best, even when it’s not the most popular decision. We’re aware of that and we’re prepared for that.”

———

It has been more than a week since the Bears took a morning that was set up to be somewhat uncomfortable but still routine and turned it into a landmark day in team history. This year’s state-of-the-franchise address came across as tone-deaf and aimless. A week later, Chicago’s ire and frustration have yet to recede.

Let the record reflect that it was at 10:37 a.m. Jan. 13 that Phillips uttered the five sentences that will be forever attached to his legacy as team president. He was answering a question about accountability and the need for Bears leaders to learn from their missteps. That’s when Phillips offered this astounding overview.

“Have we gotten the quarterback situation completely right? No. Have we won enough games? No. Everything else is there.”

Beyond the absurdity of a team president so cavalierly discounting the lack of wins and quarterback stability, Phillips also told a white lie with his assertion that “everything else is there.” That confident declaration has drawn chuckles from many around the NFL and created bewilderment in some league circles. It’s only natural to zoom out and ask the obvious follow-up: What else is there?

The Bears, who haven’t put together consecutive winning seasons in 15 years, head into this offseason without a top-15 pick in April’s draft. They don’t have much salary-cap room with which to attack free agency.

As of Wednesday, they were still without a coordinator to revive a defense that has been backsliding the last two seasons.

They do not have an elite offensive line or a reliable running game.

Their receiving corps soon might need a significant overhaul, particularly if Allen Robinson’s disenchantment prompts him to sign elsewhere in eight weeks.

Additional questions remain about who should be calling the plays on offense.

Only one player on offense or defense was named to the Pro Bowl this season. That was linebacker Khalil Mack, the highest-paid player in franchise history, who hasn’t reached 10 sacks in either of the last two seasons and, according to Pace, was dealing with a significant shoulder injury this season.

Next season, six of the Bears’ eight road games will come against teams that qualified for this season’s playoffs.

(Oh, and the Bears quarterback situation remains unstable. And, as Phillips so nobly acknowledged, there haven’t been enough wins either.)

So again, what exactly is the “everything else” that’s there?

Through an objective lens, many league observers see the Bears and believe it is more likely they experience at least 10 losses next season than it is they will break their 10-year drought without a playoff victory. Few around the league see this as a one-year cleanup process.

Phillips, however, seemed oblivious to that kind of big-picture, football-centric assessment, instead more enamored with the solution-oriented teamwork Pace and Nagy have vowed to rely on in their attempt to fix the mess they’ve made.

“There’s plenty of improvement that needs to be made,” Phillips said. “But Ryan and Matt have the ability — and it’s not easy — to self-reflect, to understand where we’ve fallen short and where we can make improvements. To me, that is being accountable.”

———

Questions have again surfaced about Phillips’ ability to skillfully evaluate the Bears’ on-field success and progress. In last week’s Zoom conference, McCaskey was asked whether the team might benefit from having an executive or two more rooted in football to help evaluate the team’s direction.

“Ryan and Matt are our football guys,” McCaskey said. “I’ve heard it often that Ted meddles in football affairs. And that notion is just absurd. It just doesn’t happen. He’s the president and CEO. Ryan reports to Ted. But the idea that Ted meddles in football decisions is just not true.”

Meddling from Phillips, McCaskey was told, wasn’t the larger concern being voiced. The bigger question was whether the Bears need someone with a more sophisticated football background to assess the job their general manager is doing.

“That’s a valid criticism,” McCaskey said.

The goal, after all, is for the Bears to put their team in position to win championships. Yet in subsequent radio interviews last week — the first on WMVP-AM 1000 and another on WSCR-AM 670 — McCaskey was resistant to the suggestion that Phillips’ limited football acumen might hinder his ability to judge the team’s problems and evaluate the people in charge of fixing them.

Despite acknowledging Phillips’ prominent role in hiring and firing general managers and noting his continual involvement in the evaluation of Bears GMs and head coaches, McCaskey doesn’t seem to worry that Phillips was an accountant and auditor before entering the NFL or that he was the team’s director of finance from 1987 to 1993 and the overseer of the team’s finances and contract negotiations for the six years that followed.

“I’ve heard a lot about, well, you need a quote-unquote football guy, a czar, a president of football operations, whatever,” McCaskey said on “The Danny Parkins Show” last week. “In our structure, the football guy is the general manager. And even if you had a president of football operations, that person at some point would have to be reporting to a … non-football person.

“So to me it’s not so much the structure as it is the people. We think we’ve got the right people. We understand not everybody agrees with that.”

———

Over the course of 87 minutes last week, the Bears used some form of the word “collaborate” 16 times. (McCaskey said it five times, Phillips twice, Pace five times and Nagy four.)

“Other teams looking for new football leadership point to the ability to overcome adversity, the need to adapt to challenges, the need to have a collaborative working environment between the head coach and the general manager,” Phillips said. “We have that strong foundation in place. Not all the decisions may be the right ones. But when you can collaborate and trust each other and you have the ability to challenge each other and come out united, you stand a better chance to make more right decisions than wrong ones.”

Although it is valuable for Pace and Nagy to have such a healthy working relationship, the Bears seem to have identified that harmony and can-do spirit as indicators of success rather than prerequisites for it.

McCaskey was pressed last week on why he seemed more impressed by the Bears’ ability to navigate last fall’s six-game skid than he was upset by the blunders that caused the team to lose those games in the first place.

“As far as I’m concerned,” McCaskey said, “2020 was a losing season. And a big part of that was the six-game losing streak. So we have to identify why that happened and what needs to be done to fix it.”

Pace and Nagy will head up that mission with the full trust of their bosses and confidence they will continue to grow into their roles.

For the rest of 2021 then, as Pace and Nagy formulate their troubleshooting plans — under Phillips’ watch — it will be worth monitoring what fixes they attempt. That’s where the focus must stay.

Pace and Nagy will start with finding an agreeable path to fix the quarterback position. The Bears seem likely to draft one three months from now.

With their heads together, the general manager and coach will make another attempt at solving the riddle that has vexed the franchise for most of its 101 years.

“They are fired up about it,” Phillips said. “So are we. And we have great trust in their ability to figure that out.”

Beyond that, however, McCaskey, Phillips, Pace and Nagy also have to stop believing their much-talked-about “culture” is somehow one of a kind, a can’t-miss catalyst that by itself can propel the organization back to the Super Bowl. (Over the last two seasons, with that culture firmly in place, the Bears have lost more often than they have won. )

Still, no “win or else” ultimatum has been issued at Halas Hall. There has been no explicit demand that the Bears win the NFC North or make the playoffs or win a postseason game for Pace and Nagy to keep their jobs. McCaskey and Phillips have, however, requested that their general manager and coach make noticeable advancements.

“Ted used the word ‘improvement.’ I used the word ‘progress.’ I think they are similar,” McCaskey said. “I think all four of us will know whether there’s been sufficient improvement or sufficient progress to continue past 2021.”

A year from now, those internal reviews will happen again. Another year-end assessment will be delivered.

“We’re going to know whether we’re heading in the right direction or not,” Phillips said.

How much worse could it get?