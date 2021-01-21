Green Jr. carries E. Kentucky past UT Martin 113-73

Wendell Green Jr. scored 25 points as Eastern Kentucky stretched its winning streak to eight games, romping past UT Martin 113-73 on Thursday night.

Michael Moreno added 23 points for the Colonels and freshman Curt Lewis had a season best 19 points and five steals for Eastern Kentucky (13-2, 7-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Devontae Blanton added 19 points.

Eastern Kentucky posted a season-high 20 3-pointers on 37 attempts (54%). Green Jr. made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Cameron Holden had 20 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Skyhawks (3-8, 1-6), whose losing streak reached eight games. Anthony Thomas added 16 points. Kenton Eskridge had 10 points.

