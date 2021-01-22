Colorado visits Anaheim for division showdown

Colorado Avalanche (2-2-0, fourth in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-2-1, eighth in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Division foes Anaheim and Colorado take the ice.

Anaheim finished 9-10-2 in division games and 16-15-5 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Ducks averaged 4.0 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes per game.

Colorado went 42-20-8 overall and 10-8-2 in division play a season ago. The Avalanche scored 236 total goals last season, 46 on power plays and eight shorthanded.

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Avalanche: Erik Johnson: out (health protocols), Pavel Francouz: day to day (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: day to day (upper body).