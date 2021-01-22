Taylor, Austin Peay host JSU

Jacksonville State (9-5, 5-3) vs. Austin Peay (8-4, 4-2)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Darian Adams and Jacksonville State will take on Terry Taylor and Austin Peay. D. Adams is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games. Taylor has scored 29 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 23.8 over his last five games.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Jacksonville State's D. Adams, Jalen Finch and Brandon Huffman have combined to account for 45 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 49 percent of all Gamecocks points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Gamecocks have scored 72.7 points per game against OVC opponents so far, an improvement from the 66 per game they put up against non-conference competition.ACCURATE ADAMS: D. Adams has connected on 34.9 percent of the 86 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 11 over his last three games. He's also made 67.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Gamecocks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Governors. Austin Peay has 46 assists on 85 field goals (54.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Jacksonville State has assists on 52 of 90 field goals (57.8 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Austin Peay defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.8 percent of all possessions, the 15th-best rate among Division I teams. Jacksonville State has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.8 percent through 14 games (ranking the Gamecocks 302nd).

