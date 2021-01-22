John Tavares breaks late tie, Maple Leafs beat Oilers 4-2

Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) chases down Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

John Tavares broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Friday night for a series split

Toronto played without Auston Matthews and Joe Thornton. Coach Sheldon Keefe said before the game Matthews is day-to-day with “upper-body soreness” following a 3-1 loss to the Oilers on Wednesday night, while Thornton will miss at least four weeks after fracturing a rib in that game.

Adam Brooks scored his first NHL goal, Jimmy Vesey and Mitch Marner added goals and Frederik Andersen made 30 saves. Toronto improved to 4-2-0.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton, and Mikko Koskinen stopped 25 shots. The Oilers are 2-4-0.

Tavares tipped in his fourth goal of the season, and second in the two-game set with the Oilers, off Marner’s shot after some sustained pressure on the man advantage.

Marner capped the scoring with an empty-net goal.