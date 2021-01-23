Philadelphia plays Detroit on 3-game road skid

Philadelphia 76ers (11-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-12, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will aim to end its three-game road losing streak when the 76ers visit Detroit.

The Pistons are 2-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit has a 1-4 record against opponents below .500.

The 76ers are 11-3 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia is 5-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17 turnovers per game.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is averaging 25.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Pistons. Mason Plumlee is averaging 7.5 rebounds and 8.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Joel Embiid leads the 76ers with 11.3 rebounds and averages 27.3 points. Tobias Harris is averaging 14.2 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 109.1 points, 41.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points on 49.2% shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 117 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points on 45.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (hip).

76ers: Vincent Poirier: out (health and safety protocols), Mike Scott: out (knee).