Troy looks to end streak vs CCU

Troy (6-8, 1-4) vs. Coastal Carolina (10-3, 4-2)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina looks to extend Troy's conference losing streak to five games. Troy's last Sun Belt win came against the Appalachian State Mountaineers 69-56 on Jan. 1. Coastal Carolina is coming off a 90-81 home win over Troy in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Coastal Carolina's DeVante' Jones has averaged 22.8 points, seven rebounds and 3.6 steals while Essam Mostafa has put up 12.2 points and 9.8 rebounds. For the Trojans, Zay Williams has averaged 12.3 points and 7.9 rebounds while Nick Stampley has put up 10.2 points and 6.9 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Chanticleers have allowed just 70.8 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 77.3 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.DOMINANT DEVANTE': Jones has connected on 45.9 percent of the 74 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 10 for 16 over his last three games. He's also converted 88.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Troy is 0-6 when it allows at least 73 points and 6-2 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

WINNING WHEN: Coastal Carolina is a perfect 7-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Chanticleers are 3-3 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

DID YOU KNOW: The Coastal Carolina offense is ranked sixth nationally by scoring 87.3 points per game this season. Troy has only averaged 62.6 points per game, which ranks 289th.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25