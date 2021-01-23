Vrankic lifts Santa Clara past Loyola Marymount 72-69

Josip Vrankic had 24 points and 12 rebounds as Santa Clara edged past Loyola Marymount 72-69 on Saturday.

Jalen Williams had 18 points for Santa Clara (9-4, 3-2 West Coast Conference). Guglielmo Caruso added 13 points and three blocks.

Keshawn Justice, whose 11.0 points per game entering the matchup was second on the Broncos, had only four points. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 6).

Eli Scott had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Lions (7-6, 2-3). Keli Leaupepe added 15 points. Mattias Markusson had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25