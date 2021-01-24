Wizards fall to Spurs 121-101 in return from COVID-19 layoff

Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal (3) shoots against San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge (12) and Lonnie Walker IV during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) AP

Patty Mills scored 21 points, Lonnie Walker IV added 16 and the San Antonio Spurs used their depth to beat Washington 121-101 on Sunday night in the Wizards' first game in two weeks.

The Wizards had their previous six games postponed because they did not have enough eligible players due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Washington was playing for the first time since Jan. 11, when it beat the visiting Phoenix Suns 128-107.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 15 points, Devin Vassell had 14 points and Keldon Johnson had 13 for San Antonio. Dejounte Murray, who missed the second half of Friday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks with a sprained left ankle, had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his second career triple-double.

The Wizards still had six players ineligible, and Washington faded down the stretch as coach Scott Brooks primarily used an eight-man rotation.

Bradley Beal scored 31 points and Jerome Robinson added 16 points for Washington. Russell Westbrook had nine points, eight rebounds and six assists in 25 minutes.

The Wizards made their first three shots, including a pair of 3-pointers. Washington was 14 for 42 overall on 3-pointers, helping it stay with San Antonio through three quarters. But the Spurs outscored the Wizards by 12 points in the fourth.

San Antonio finished 15 for 31 on 3-pointers in securing its largest margin of victory this season. The Spurs remain unbeaten in seven games when they hold a double-digit lead.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Point guard Cassius Winston was still wearing his medical mask upon entering the game for Westbrook in the first quarter. Someone from the bench yelled at Winston, who apparently forgot he had his mask on. He quickly took it off and tossed it toward the bench. ... Former Spurs forward Davis Bertans is among the six players who remain ineligible.

Spurs: Vassell is the first Spurs rookie with four or more 3-pointers in a game since Gary Neal in 2011. Vassell is also the sixth Spurs player with at least four 3-pointers in a game this season. Mills heads the list with four such games, followed by Walker with two. Vassell, Johnson, Aldridge and Rudy Gay each have one. ... Murray collected his 1,000th career rebound in 202 games with the Spurs. He has 21 games with 10-plus rebounds in four seasons.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Continue a three-game trip Tuesday against the Houston Rockets.

Spurs: At New Orleans on Monday night.