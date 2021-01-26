Jordan Staal off COVID protocol list, joins Canes for team practice

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

The Carolina Hurricanes were back on the ice for a team practice Tuesday and Jordan Staal was with them.

Staal, the Canes’ captain, was the first of six Carolina players to be placed on the NHL COVID-19 protocol list on Jan. 15. That came the day after the Canes opened the season on the road with a 3-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Staal was later joined in the list by defenseman Jaccob Slavin and forwards Teuvo Teravainen, Jordan Martinook, Warren Foegele and then Jesper Fast. All but Staal remain in the COVID protocol.

“It felt good to get back on the ice with the fellows, just get in the routine, and get back playing hopefully soon,” Staal said on a media call.

Staal said he’s not sure how he contracted the virus after retracing his steps, and that the symptoms were mild for him: 24 hours of having chills but “nothing crazy.” When told he had tested positive for coronavirus, he jokingly said he screamed “No-ooooo!” at head trainer Doug Bennett. Despite attention to all the protocols, he had caught the virus and it spread through the team.

“This really makes it real, obviously,” Staal said. “No one wants to be ‘that guy’ and clearly that was me for the most part bringing it in the room. It was trying to be safe and it’s unfortunate. I feel bad for the guys that are sitting in hotel rooms right now. It’s not fun.

“Everyone has been careful but taking it even more serious. We don’t want to lose any more man-games and lose guys going forward. It’s not easy sitting there for long and jumping back into it.. Our staff has done a great job. We’ve got to make sure we’re on top of it.”

The Canes practiced at PNC Arena as they prepare for a Thursday game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at PNC Arena, and Staal said he hopes to play. Carolina (2-1-0) last played Jan. 18 against the Nashville Predators, then had their next four games postponed by the league as they handled their COVID issues.

The NHL announced Monday that the postponed games had been rescheduled.

Staal said when he was quarantined in Detroit he felt “like a leper for a little while.” Once out of quarantine and cleared, he said, “You’re a free man.”