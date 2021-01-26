Live updates: UNC at Pitt basketball

North Carolina travels to face Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. in an ACC basketball game Tuesday at the Petersen Events Center. The Tar Heels have won five of their last six games, but have only one road game this season. The Panthers got off to a fast start in league play before losing 76-75 at Wake Forest on Saturday. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

Pitt sophomore Justin Champagnie is putting up ACC Player of the Year-worthy numbers averaging 19.9 points and 12.4 rebounds. Carolina sophomore forward Armando Bacot has shot 16-for-22 and averaged 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in his last two games.

Starting lineups

North Carolina: Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot.

Pitt: Ithiel Horton, Xavier Johnson, Au’Diese Toney, Justin Champagnie, Abdoul Karim Coulibaly.