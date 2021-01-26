Bulls C Carter to miss at least a month with quad injury

Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots past Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) AP

Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. is expected to miss at least another month because of a bruised right quadriceps after an MRI on Tuesday confirmed the original diagnosis, the team announced.

Carter, averaging 12.8 points and eight rebounds, sat out the past three games following a collision in practice. The team said he will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

It’s the third straight season he will miss significant time because an injury.

The No. 7 overall pick in 2018, he played in just 44 games as a rookie. Last year, he appeared in 43 of Chicago’s 65 games.

The Bulls are 7-10 in their first season under coach Billy Donovan. They are scheduled to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.