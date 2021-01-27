Boston faces Pittsburgh on 3-game win streak

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-2-1, fourth in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (4-1-1, second in the East Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston heads into a matchup with Pittsburgh as winners of three games in a row.

Boston finished 14-6-3 in division play and 22-4-9 at home in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Bruins compiled a .921 save percentage while allowing 2.3 goals on 29.9 shots per game last season.

Pittsburgh finished 8-6-3 in division play and 17-15-2 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Penguins scored 42 power play goals with a 19.9% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The teams play for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Matt Grzelcyk: out (undisclosed), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body), Jake DeBrusk: day to day (lower body).

Penguins: None listed.