Sports

Minnesota hosts Los Angeles in division battle

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings (3-2-2, fourth in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-3-0, sixth in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Los Angeles in a matchup of West Division teams.

Minnesota went 35-27-7 overall and 8-10-1 in division play in the 2019-20 season. The Wild scored 218 total goals last season, 46 on power plays and three shorthanded.

Los Angeles finished 29-35-6 overall and 10-13-1 in division games during the 2019-20 season. The Kings were called for 215 penalties last season averaging 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Wild: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Cam Talbot: day to day (lower body).

Kings: None listed.

  Comments  

Sports

Columbus hosts Florida following shootout victory

January 27, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

Carolina plays Tampa Bay in division battle

January 27, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

Toronto puts road win streak on the line against Edmonton

January 27, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

Vegas hosts St. Louis after Pacioretty’s 3-goal game

January 27, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

Colorado hosts San Jose after Saad’s 2-goal game

January 27, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

New York plays Washington on 3-game road slide

January 27, 2021 3:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service