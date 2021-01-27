Colorado hosts San Jose after Saad’s 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (3-4-0, seventh in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (4-3-0, third in the West Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the San Jose Sharks after Brandon Saad scored two goals in the Avalanche's 7-3 victory over the Sharks.

Colorado finished 42-20-8 overall and 10-8-2 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Avalanche scored 236 total goals last season while collecting 399 assists.

San Jose finished 11-11-1 in division games and 12-19-3 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Sharks scored 33 power play goals on 189 power play opportunities last season.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Erik Johnson: out (health protocols), Pavel Francouz: day to day (lower body).

Sharks: Maxim Letunov: out (health protocols).