Sports

Vegas hosts St. Louis after Pacioretty’s 3-goal game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

St. Louis Blues (4-2-1, second in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (5-1-1, first in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts the St. Louis Blues after Max Pacioretty scored three goals in the Golden Knights' 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

Vegas went 15-6-2 in division action and 22-11-4 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Golden Knights averaged 3.2 goals on 34.5 shots per game last season.

St. Louis finished 42-19-10 overall and 15-7-2 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Blues scored 223 total goals last season, 49 on power plays and five shorthanded.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

  Comments  

Sports

Columbus hosts Florida following shootout victory

January 27, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

Carolina plays Tampa Bay in division battle

January 27, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

Toronto puts road win streak on the line against Edmonton

January 27, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

Colorado hosts San Jose after Saad’s 2-goal game

January 27, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

New York plays Washington on 3-game road slide

January 27, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

New York takes on Buffalo on 4-game skid

January 27, 2021 3:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service