Live updates: NC State vs Wake Forest in ACC game at PNC Arena

N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts encourages his team during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Miami at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, January 9, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State has battled COVID-19. The Wolfpack has battled injuries. It hasn’t been easy.

What the Pack needs to help ease the adversity and anxiety level this season is a victory. The Wolfpack, after losing its last four games, hosted Wake Forest at PNC Arena on Wednesday in its first home in 18 days and its second in January.

Pack coach Kevin Keatts has beaten the Demon Deacons five of six times since taking over at N.C. State but on Wednesday was facing an old friend, first-year Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes. The Pack also faced a team coming off its first ACC win, beating Pitt 76-75.

The starters

The Wolfpack was set to open with a starting lineup of Devon Daniels, Manny Bates, Braxton Beverly, Thomas Allen and Jericole Hellems.

The Deacons opened with Isaiah Mucius, Daivien Williamson, Jonah Antonio, Ismael Massoud and Ody Oguama.

Beverly at best against Deacons

No one played better for the Pack against Wake Forest last season than Braxton Beverly.

The senior guard had 15 and then 16 points in two victories over the Deacons and drained eight of nine 3-pointers. In six career games against Wake, Beverly has hit 51.6 percent (16 of 31) on 3’s.

Beverly scored his 200th career 3-pointer in the loss Saturday at North Carolina and now has 100 career steals after making five against the Tar Heels. According to NCSU, Beverly becomes the third-player in program history -- with Rodney Monroe (1987-91) and Engin Atsur (2003-07) -- to hit 200 three-pointers, pass out 250 assists and record 100 steals in their career.