Sports

Greene carries UC Irvine past Hawaii 53-51

The Associated Press

HONOLULU

Brad Greene had 18 points and 14 rebounds to carry UC Irvine to a 53-51 win over Hawaii on Friday night, the Anteaters’ seventh consecutive victory.

Green was 9 of 16 from the floor with six offensive boards and five blocks for the Anteaters (9-4, 5-0 Big West Conference).

Casdon Jardine had 14 points for the Rainbow Warriors (4-5, 2-5). James Jean-Marie added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

News

Friday Sports in Brief

January 30, 2021 2:40 AM

Sports

Dante Maddox Jr. carries CS Fullerton over CS Bakersfield

January 30, 2021 1:55 AM

Sports

Shaver Jr. leads Boise St. past Colorado St. 85-77

January 30, 2021 1:40 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service