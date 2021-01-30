No. 2 Baylor beats Auburn 84-72 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl argues a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) AP

Davion Mitchell had 13 points and seven assists against his former team, Matthew Mayer soared for a couple of highlight dunks and No. 2 Baylor remained undefeated with an 84-72 victory over Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

Mitchell made a 3-pointer with 11 1/2 minutes left to extend Baylor’s lead to 59-43, getting the pass from Jared Butler and making the shot right after coming out of one of his shoes.

Baylor (16-0), which has gone deeper into a season without a loss only one other time — a 17-0 start in 2011-12. Adam Flagler, another transfer, led the Bears with a season-high 19 points, while Butler had 16, MaCio Teague 15 and Mayer 13. Flo Thamba was scoreless in 17 minutes, but had 11 rebounds.

Jaylin Williams had 17 points for Auburn (10-8).

NO. 3 VILLANOVA 80, SETON HALL 72

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 23 points in 21 minutes and Villanova rolled to ninth straight victory, beating Seton Hall.

Jermaine Samuels added 17 points and Justin Moore had 16 for Jay Wright’s team. Collin Gillespie had 11 points and a career-high 11 assists.

The Wildcats (11-1, 6-0 Big East) built a double-digit lead midway through the first half and were really never threatened in handing Seton Hall (9-8, 6-5) its third straight loss to a ranked opponent.

Shevar Reynolds had 13 points for Seton Hall.

NO. 20 VIRGINIA TECH 65, NO. 8 VIRGINIA 51

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keve Aluma scored a career-high 29 points to lead Virginia Tech past Virginia.

Aluma hit 10 of 15 shots from the floor, including two 3-pointers to help the Hokies (13-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) overcome a 10-point deficit in the second half.

Jay Huff led Virginia (11-3, 7-1) with 13 points. The Cavaliers' seven-game winning streak and 15-game conference streak ended.

NO. 24 OKLAHOMA 66, NO. 9 ALABAMA 61

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — De’Vion Harmon scored 18 points to help Oklahoma beat Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, despite playing without scoring leader Austin Reaves and starting guard Alondes Williams because of COVID-19 protocols.

Elijah Harkless scored 14 points and Brady Manek added 12 for the Sooners (11-4). The became the second team in the past 25 years to beat three Top 10 teams in a row, following wins over Kansas and Texas.

Alex Reese scored 15 points for Alabama (14-4). It has won 10 in a row.

NO. 10 TEXAS TECH 76, LSU 71

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mac McClung, who had not made a field goal in the second half, hit two 3-pointers to key a stunning late rally in Texas Tech's victory over LSU in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Texas Tech (12-5) scored straight 12 points in the final minute. With the Red Raiders trailing 71-64 following a field goal by Shareef O’Neal with 1:10 remaining in the game, McClung hit two from behind the arc.

Shannon led Texas Tech with 23 points and 10 rebounds. McClung added 22 points.

Javonte Smart matched his career high with 29 points for LSU (11-5).

FLORIDA 85, NO. 11 WEST VIRGINIA 80

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Colin Castleton scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half and Florida beat West Virginia in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

Noah Locke had 19 points for Florida (10-4). Tyree Applebee finished with 12.

Derek Culver led West Virginia (11-5) with a career-high 28 points.

NO. 12 MISSOURI 102, TCU 98, OT

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Xavier Pinson scored a career-best 36 points, Jeremiah Tilmon had a career-high 33 and Missouri beat TCU in overtime in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Tigers (11-3) trailed by 12 with less than five minutes left in regulation. Missouri rallied behind Pinson’s outside shooting. He went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc, including a deep 3 with 3.9 seconds left that tied it at 89.

Freshman Mike Miles led TCU (9-7) with a career-high 28 points.

PENN STATE 81, NO. 14 WISCONSIN 71

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Myreon Jones scored 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Penn State snapped a decade-long skid against Wisconsin.

Izaiah Brockington added 18 points and John Harrar had 17 for the Nittany Lions (6-7, 3-6 Big Ten). They had lost 13 straight to Wisconsin.

Nate Reuvers led Wisconsin (13-5, 7-4) with 18 points.

NO. 18 TENNESSEE 80, NO. 15 KANSAS 61

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Yves Pons scored 17 points and Tennessee never trailed in beating Kansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Volunteers (12-3) won their second straight and notched their second win against a Top 15 opponent this season, a much-needed boost to their resume after COVID-19 issues scratched No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 14 Wisconsin and also a trip to Notre Dame.

Kansas (11-6) has lost four of five and dropped to 4-4 against ranked opponents this season. David McCormack led the Jayhawks with 17 points.

GEORGIA TECH 76, NO. 16 FLORIDA STATE 65

ATLANTA (AP) — Moses Wright scored 23 points and Georgia Tech beat Florida State, ending the Seminoles’ five-game winning streak.

Jose Alvarado added 21 points, and Michael Devoe had 19 for Georgia Tech (8-5, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

RaiQuan Gray had 19 points for Florida State (10-3, 6-2 ).