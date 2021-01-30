Faulkner scores 15 to lift N. Kentucky past UIC 69-67

Trevon Faulkner posted 15 points and Bryson Langdon scored in the paint with a second left as Northern Kentucky narrowly beat Illinois-Chicago 69-67 on Saturday.

Langdon had 12 points for Northern Kentucky (9-8, 7-5 Horizon League), which earned its fourth straight victory. Marques Warrick added 11 points. Adrian Nelson had eight rebounds.

Braelen Bridges had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Flames (8-7, 5-5). Maurice Commander added 14 points. Teyvion Kirk had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Norse improve to 2-0 against the Flames this season. Northern Kentucky defeated Illinois-Chicago 72-68 on Friday.

