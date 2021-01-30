Martin scores 23 as Arizona State beats Stanford 79-75

Arizona State forward Jalen Graham (24) dunks next to Stanford forward Lukas Kisunas (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York) AP

Remy Martin had 23 points and six assists to lead five Arizona State players scoring in double figures as the Sun Devils beat Stanford 79-75 on Saturday night.

Josh Christopher added 15 points and Marcus Bagley, Jalen Graham and Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 12 apiece for Arizona State (6-8, 3-5 Pac-12).

Christopher hit a 3-pointer and Kimani Lawrence made two free throws to give the Sun Devils a one-point lead with 1:46 to play. Michael O'Connell made a short jumper on the other end 29 seconds later, but Lawrence was fouled as he made a layup and converted the three-point play before Verge hit two free throws to cap the scoring as ASU closed on a 10-2 run.

The Sun Devils have won back-to-back games following a six-game losing streak.

Jaiden Delaire tied his career-high with 21 points and Oscar da Silva had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Stanford (10-6, 6-4).

Arizona State made 29 of 58 from the field and scored 29 points off 20 Stanford turnovers.

Delaire — who tied his career best for points for the second consecutive game — and da Silva combined to score 14 points in a 17-6 run that gave the Cardinal a 73-69 lead with 2:58 to play. They went 1 for 3 from the field with two turnovers the rest of the way.

Stanford made 31 of 34 from the free-throw line but hit just 2 of 15 (13%) from 3-point range.