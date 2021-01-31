Carolina Hurricanes vs Dallas Stars: live updates

Carolina Hurricanes’ Martin Necas (88) watches play of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Raleigh, N.C., Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

The plan all along was for the Carolina Hurricanes to start goalie James Reimer on Sunday against the Dallas Stars in the second game of a back-to-back set at PNC Arena.

That’s didn’t change. But the Canes’ plans may have.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour, on his pregame media call Sunday, said he had no update on goalie Petr Mrazek, injured early in Saturday’s game with the Stars. Mrazek, who appeared to suffer a hand or wrist injury after a collision in net with teammate Max McCormick, continues to be evaluated and could have an MRI on Monday, Brind’Amour said.

McCormick, who injured a shoulder later in the first period Saturday after a hit along the boards, will not play Sunday and will be replaced by forward Drew Shore, a recent callup from the Chicago Wolves of the AHL. Shore, signed as a free agent in October, has 94 games of NHL experience with three teams and played last season in the KHL.

The Stars, beaten 4-1 on Saturday, will have Jamie Benn back in the lineup Sunday returning from a lower-body injury.

The lineup

While the Canes had no morning skate Sunday, Brind’Amour will stick with the lines and D pairs that have won the past two games -- minus McCormick.

Sebastian Aho will center Brock McGinn and Andrei Svechnikov; Vincent Trocheck will center Nino Niederreiter and Martin Necas; Jordan Staal will center Steven Morentz and Ryan Dzingel and Morgan Geekie will be at center with Shore and Sheldon Rempal.

On the back end, Brady Skjei will pair with Dougie Hamilton, Jake Gardiner with Brett Pesce and Haydn Fleury with Jake Bean.

Alex Nedeljkovic, the Canes’ No. 3 goalie, was to serve as Reimer’s backup Sunday. Reimer faced just 11 shots Saturday.

COVID report

Jesper Fast was the only Canes player on the NHL COVID-19 protocol list Saturday and Brind’Amour said he hoped to have the players recently coming off the list -- defenseman Jaccob Slavin and forwards Teuvo Teravainen, Warren Foegele, Jordan Martinook -- to be available for Tuesday’s game at Chicago.

“They’ve got to get up to speed and their conditioning has to be at the right level and they’ve to get cleared,” Brind’Amour said Sunday. “There’s a whole bunch of things that go on.”

The Blackhawks had five players on the NHL COVID list on Saturday. They canceled a scheduled practice Saturday as a precaution.