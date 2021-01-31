Red Wings fall short to Panthers’ power play in 3-2 setback

DETROIT — The Red Wings aren’t scoring power-play goals, but other teams are.

And Sunday, the Florida Panthers took advantage of their ability on the man advantage — and the Wings’ lack thereof — to defeat the Wings 3-2.

Florida completed the weekend sweep of the quick, back-to-back series and two-game Wings’ home stand.

The Wings (2-6-2) now head on the road for a six-game, 11-day trip while winless in their last six games (0-4-2).

The Panthers scored two power-play goals, giving them four the weekend, while the Wings didn't convert on three chances Sunday — and seven for the two games.

Anthony Mantha's tap in cut the Florida lead to 3-2 at 18:12, Mantha's third goal and second in two games.

But the Wings weren't able to gather one more quality scoring opportunity.

Dylan Larkin opened the game’s scoring with his fourth goal,

Larkin converted a 2-on-1 rush with Givani Smith, giving the Wings the lead at 4:12.

But the Panthers rallied for two power-play goals in the second, goals from Patric Hornqvist and Aaron Ekblad, to take the lead.

Ekblad's one-timer from the dot broke a 1-1 tie at 15:04.

Carter Vererhaeghe gave the Panthers cushion, and the eventual game-winner, redirecting a pass from Aleksander Barkov on a delayed penalty, making it 3-1 at 8:09.

The Panthers matched the two power-plays goals they scored the night before in a 3-2 overtime victory.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings were unsuccessful on three attempts, completing a weekend 0-for-7.

Thomas Greiss, making his second consecutive start with Jonathan Bernier (upper body), stopped 27 shots, while Florida’s Chris Driedger made 32 saves.