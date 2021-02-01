Colorado takes on Minnesota, aims for 4th straight home win

Minnesota Wild (6-4-0, third in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (6-3-1, second in the West Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Minnesota looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

Colorado went 42-20-8 overall and 10-8-2 in division games in the 2019-20 season. The Avalanche scored 236 total goals last season while averaging 3.4 per game.

Minnesota went 35-27-7 overall and 8-10-1 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Wild scored 218 total goals last season while collecting 365 assists.

The teams play for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Erik Johnson: day to day (upper body), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: day to day (knee), Matt Calvert: out (upper body), Pavel Francouz: day to day (lower body).

Wild: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Marcus Johansson: day to day (upper body), Marcus Foligno: out (health and safety protocols), Cam Talbot: out (lower body).