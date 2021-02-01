Detroit visits Denver after Jokic’s 47-point game

Detroit Pistons (5-15, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (12-8, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Detroit Pistons after Nikola Jokic scored 47 points in the Nuggets' 128-117 victory over the Jazz.

The Nuggets have gone 5-5 in home games. Denver is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Pistons are 1-8 in road games. Detroit has a 3-14 record when giving up more than 100 points.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is shooting 57.4% and averaging 26.8 points. Jokic is averaging 12.3 rebounds and 29.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Denver.

Wayne Ellington leads the Pistons averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 12.5 points per game and shooting 50.5% from beyond the arc. Jerami Grant is averaging 22 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 116.7 points, 47.4 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 47.4% shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 107.9 points, 42.2 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.1 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (knee), Jamal Murray: day to day (shoulder), PJ Dozier: day to day (hamstring), Gary Harris: day to day (left adductor).

Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (hip).