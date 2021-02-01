Sports

Stetson goes up against Carver College

The Associated Press

DELAND, Fla.

Carver College vs. Stetson (5-9)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stetson Hatters will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. The teams last met on Dec. 19, when the Hatters outshot Carver College 47.3 percent to 34.4 percent and made 10 more foul shots en route to a 44-point victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Stetson's Rob Perry, Chase Johnston and Josh Smith have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Hatters points over the last five games.SOLID SCOTT: Bryson Scott has connected on 30 percent of the 60 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 23 over his last five games. He's also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson went 4-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Hatters put up 63.8 points per contest in those 13 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

