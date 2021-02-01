Indiana St. looks for home win vs Bradley

Bradley (9-9, 3-6) vs. Indiana State (9-7, 6-5)

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State looks for its fourth straight win over Bradley at Hulman Center. The last victory for the Braves at Indiana State was an 81-73 win on Jan. 28, 2018.

SQUAD LEADERS: Indiana State's Tyreke Key has averaged 14.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while Jake LaRavia has put up 12.2 points and 6.1 rebounds. For the Braves, Elijah Childs has averaged 14.9 points and eight rebounds while Terry Nolan Jr. has put up 10.7 points.TERRIFIC TYREKE: Key has connected on 29.2 percent of the 65 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 13 over the last three games. He's also converted 87 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Indiana State is 0-5 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 9-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

TWO STREAKS: Bradley has dropped its last three road games, scoring 66 points and allowing 74 points during those contests. Indiana State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 66.7 points while giving up 60.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Bradley defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.2 percent, the ninth-best mark in the country. Indiana State has allowed opponents to shoot 46.1 percent from the field through 16 games (ranked 286th).

