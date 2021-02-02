New York visits Chicago on 4-game road skid

New York Knicks (9-13, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (8-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York travels to Chicago looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Bulls are 4-4 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is eighth in the league with 26.1 assists per game led by Coby White averaging 5.7.

The Knicks are 7-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks ninth in the league with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 9.7.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: White leads the Bulls with 5.7 assists and scores 15.4 points per game. Zach LaVine is averaging 4.5 made 3-pointers and 28.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Randle is averaging 22.4 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Knicks. Mitchell Robinson is averaging 7.6 rebounds and 8.8 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 115.7 points, 44.1 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 48.1% shooting.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 103.8 points, 47 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points on 41.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (quad), Otto Porter Jr.: out (back).

Knicks: None listed.